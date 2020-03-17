Rain+in+the+Southern+half+of+the+island+to+increase+in+the+upcoming+few+days

The Meteorology Department said that rains in the Southern half of the island could be expected increase to a certain extent.

The Department said that rain or thundershowers could be experienced in some places in the Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, Southern and Northwestern provinces after about 2.00 pm.

Rain or thundershowers could occur here and there in the Uva Province as well as in the districts of Ampara and Batticaloa. In the meantime, the Department said further that a few showers could be experienced in the districts of Polonnaruwa and Trincomalee.