Will the SLFP contest on its own or not? – Final decision today

The decision of the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) whether they will contest all districts at the upcoming election, separately or not is scheduled to be made subsequent a special political council meeting to be held today.

A special political council meeting was held last night as well, and it was decided that the final decision will be arrived at today.

Anyhow, General Secretary of the Party, former Member of Parliament, Dayasiri Jayasekera said that the Party had decided to contest separately the districts of Nuwara Eliya, Kalutara, Jaffna and Wanni under the ‘hand’ symbol.

The SLFP General Secretary also said that President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa are due to meet today and hold a discussion on this issue.