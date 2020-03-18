US+will+withdraw+troops+from+Iran

The US is preparing to withdraw soldiers from three major military bases in Iraq according to international media reports.
The withdrawal will begin in the next few weeks, which will be another step in the drastic reduction of American forces in Iraq.
The US withdraws of troops from Iraq beginns with the impasse between the governments of US and Iran.
