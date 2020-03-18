President+Gotabaya+Rajapaksa+to+address+nation+today

The President’s Media Unit stated that President Gotabaya Rajapaksa is scheduled to address the nation tonight on the prevailing situation subsequent

to the risk of spreading coronavirus in the country.

At the same Time, the President requested all factions to assist the government to continue its anti-coronavirus campaign.

Posting a Twitter message, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa requests the general public to stay at home and support the government’s efforts to control the spreading of the disease as the government has already declared a three day holiday.

Meanwhile, Presidential Task Force on coronavirus prevention is meeting under the patronage of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa at his office at this moment.

Army Commander Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva is presiding over the meeting and, over 30 members representing different public institutions including the Heath sector are participating in the meeting.