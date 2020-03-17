The+World+Health+Organization+makes+request+from+all+counties

The World Health Organization requests all countries to test all individuals suspected of contracting Covid-19 Coronavirus.

The head of the organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, told a press conference in Geneva yesterday that it is not possible to "fight a fire blindfolded", and social distancing measures and handwashing will not alone extinguish the epidemic.

The head of the World Health Organization further stated that all suspected infected persons should be checked and quarantined.

Currently, the number of coronavirus cases confirmed outside China including reported deaths have exceeded those reported from China.

WHO figures indicated that the total number of cases confirmed worldwide was 168,019 as of Monday. From those cases, 86,942 were in countries and territories outside mainland China.

He also stressed the need to test every suspected case. The director-general said the pandemic cannot be stopped if "we don't know who is infected."

According to WHO head Tedros Adanam, the Covid-19 virus has become a global health crisis in the modern age.

However, he stated that such crises can bring about the worst of humanity and the best of humanity.