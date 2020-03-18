Special notice for those who arrived during the period 01-15 this month from Europe, Iran and South Korea

The Police Media Division said that it is not essential that Sri Lankans who arrived from Europe, Iran and South Korea come to the police to register and that it is possible to call the police and register.

In a statement issued previously the Ministry of Defence stated that those who had arrived from Europe, Iran and South Korea during the period 01-15 this month should go to the nearest Police station to register.

Anyhow, it is not necessary to go to a police station to register and the Police Media Division said that it is possible to give a call to 119 and register.

Meanwhile, one of the two persons who was taken into custody for spreading false news through social media regarding the Corona Virus was produced at the Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court yesterday and later released on two surety bails of five hundred thousand rupees each.

The other suspect is due to be produced at the Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court today.

These two were taken into custody by the Criminal Investigation Department day before yesterday.

The Police also said that at the same time, investigations have been launched in connection with another 40 persons who spread false information regarding the Corona Virus on social media.

Since the government has declared a three day holiday from today, in a statement issued the Colombo Share Market has said that trading will not take place today.

The Share Market has declared today a holiday as a step towards minimizing the spread of the Covid-19 virus.

Meanwhile, 114 persons infected with the Corona Virus and two deaths are reported from the second highest populated country in the world, India where a number of steps have been taken on behalf of the safety of the 1.3 billion citizens in the country.

Schools, Cinemas and Bollywood has been shut down in India and it is said that the Taj Mahal at Agra will be closed for tourists from today.