A motorcyclist killed in an accident in Baddegama (video)

A motorcyclist was killed in an accident which took place in Unanpitiya, on the Baddegama – Udugama road.

The accident occurred yesterday (16) evening when a lorry hit a motorcycle, it is reported.

Two persons had been travelling on the motorbike at the time of the accident and the pillion rider had succeeded in saving his life.

The driver of the lorry has been arrested by the Baddegama Police and he is due to be produced before the Baddegama Court today (17).

The Baddegama Police said the reason for this accident was the careless driving of the lorry driver.