Coronavirus Drug to be tested – Clinical trial starts today of a US government co-developed drug

A clinical trial to evaluate a vaccine designed to protect against the new coronavirus will begin on Monday (March 16), the Associated Press reported, citing an unnamed United States government official.



According to the report, 45 young and healthy volunteers will be tested with varying doses of the vaccine. The report said that participants do not stand the risk of getting infected through the shots because they do not contain the virus, with the tests aimed at looking out for any worrying side effects.



It could take a year to 18 months to fully validate any potential vaccine, the AP added, citing public health officials.



Dozens of research groups around the world have started research on developing a vaccine to counter the coronavirus. In the US, the Pennsylvania-based Pharmaceuticals is looking to start safety tests for a possible vaccine next month, while similar efforts are under way in China and South Korea. Reports have indicated that two Australians researchers have developed a drug that could go for a nationwide clinical trials in Australia in about 10 days.



The clinical trials industry also faces significant challenges as more and more pharmaceutical groups and researchers come out with various drugs. Dozens of pharmaceutical firms and universities across the world are in a race against time to create a COVID-19 vaccine.



Reports state that 35 experimental vaccines are in development, including one co-developed by the US government.



Normally a weaker bug is planted in the body so a patient can adapt to fight off the infection.



As at today, there are no proven treatments reported. In China, scientists have been testing a combination of HIV drugs against the new coronavirus according to media reports.



The coronavirus from Wuhan is one which has never been seen before this outbreak. It has been named SARS-CoV-2 by the International Committee on Taxonomy of Viruses. The name stands for Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2.



A coronavirus is a type of virus which can cause illness in animals and people. Viruses break into cells inside their host and use them to reproduce itself and disrupt the body's normal functions. Coronaviruses are named after the Latin word 'corona', which means crown, because they are encased by a spiked shell which resembles a royal crown.



The disease that the virus causes has been named COVID-19, which stands for coronavirus disease 2019.