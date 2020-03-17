සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Coronavirus Drug to be tested – Clinical trial starts today of a US government co-developed drug

Tuesday, 17 March 2020 - 8:45

Coronavirus+Drug+to+be+tested+%E2%80%93+Clinical+trial+starts+today+of+a+US+government+co-developed+drug
A clinical trial to evaluate a vaccine designed to protect against the new coronavirus will begin on Monday (March 16), the Associated Press reported, citing an unnamed United States government official.

According to the report, 45 young and healthy volunteers will be tested with varying doses of the vaccine. The report said that participants do not stand the risk of getting infected through the shots because they do not contain the virus, with the tests aimed at looking out for any worrying side effects.

It could take a year to 18 months to fully validate any potential vaccine, the AP added, citing public health officials.

Dozens of research groups around the world have started research on developing a vaccine to counter the coronavirus. In the US, the Pennsylvania-based Pharmaceuticals is looking to start safety tests for a possible vaccine next month, while similar efforts are under way in China and South Korea. Reports have indicated that two Australians researchers have developed a drug that could go for a nationwide clinical trials in Australia in about 10 days.

The clinical trials industry also faces significant challenges as more and more pharmaceutical groups and researchers come out with various drugs. Dozens of pharmaceutical firms and universities across the world are in a race against time to create a COVID-19 vaccine.

Reports state that 35 experimental vaccines are in development, including one co-developed by the US government.

Normally a weaker bug is planted in the body so a patient can adapt to fight off the infection.

As at today, there are no proven treatments reported. In China, scientists have been testing a combination of HIV drugs against the new coronavirus according to media reports.

The coronavirus from Wuhan is one which has never been seen before this outbreak. It has been named SARS-CoV-2 by the International Committee on Taxonomy of Viruses. The name stands for Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2.

A coronavirus is a type of virus which can cause illness in animals and people. Viruses break into cells inside their host and use them to reproduce itself and disrupt the body's normal functions. Coronaviruses are named after the Latin word 'corona', which means crown, because they are encased by a spiked shell which resembles a royal crown.

The disease that the virus causes has been named COVID-19, which stands for coronavirus disease 2019.
Philippine Financial Markets closed indefinitely
Philippine Financial Markets closed indefinitely
Tuesday, 17 March 2020 - 8:48

The Philippine Stock Exchange suspended trade indefinitely on Tuesday, citing the safety of traders and staff in the face of the coronavirus pandemic. Therefore,... Read More

A motorcyclist killed in an accident in Baddegama (video)
A motorcyclist killed in an accident in Baddegama (video)
Tuesday, 17 March 2020 - 9:19

A motorcyclist was killed in an accident which took place in Unanpitiya, on the Baddegama – Udugama road. The accident occurred yesterday (16) evening... Read More

Special notice for those who arrived during the period 01-15 this month from Europe, Iran and South Korea
Special notice for those who arrived during the period 01-15 this month from Europe, Iran and South Korea
Tuesday, 17 March 2020 - 9:40

The Police Media Division said that it is not essential that Sri Lankans who arrived from Europe, Iran and South Korea come to the police to register and... Read More



Trending News

The Government declares a 3-day additional public holiday (Applicable to the Private sector)
17 March 2020
The Government declares a 3-day additional public holiday (Applicable to the Private sector)
22nd coronavirus patient reported
16 March 2020
22nd coronavirus patient reported
6 more patients identified, numbers rise to 28
16 March 2020
6 more patients identified, numbers rise to 28
Request not to leave home except for essential work (video)
16 March 2020
Request not to leave home except for essential work (video)
Three patients reported - total number of infected increase to 21
16 March 2020
Three patients reported - total number of infected increase to 21

International News

Philippine Financial Markets closed indefinitely
17 March 2020
Philippine Financial Markets closed indefinitely
Malaysia suspends air traffic for two weeks – lockdown till 31 March
16 March 2020
Malaysia suspends air traffic for two weeks – lockdown till 31 March
Number of coronavirus deaths and infections increase
16 March 2020
Number of coronavirus deaths and infections increase
US Federal reserve cut rates plan to repurchase over US $ 700 billion worth of TB
16 March 2020
US Federal reserve cut rates plan to repurchase over US $ 700 billion worth of TB
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.