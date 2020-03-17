සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Philippine Financial Markets closed indefinitely

Tuesday, 17 March 2020 - 8:48

Philippine+Financial+Markets+closed+indefinitely

The Philippine Stock Exchange suspended trade indefinitely on Tuesday, citing the safety of traders and staff in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.

Therefore, Philippines halted stock, bond and currency trading, becoming the first country to shut financial markets in response to the widening coronavirus pandemic according to international media reports.

The Philippines benchmark index fell 8 per cent on Monday and is down 20 per cent for March so far, already its worst since October 2008.

The closures will take effect from Tuesday (March 17), according to statements from the Philippine Stock Exchange and the Bankers Association of the Philippines.

Earlier President Rodrigo Duterte's decided on Monday to widen a month-long

lockdown of the capital region to cover the country's main Luzon island, home to at least 57 million people.

Philippine Senator Juan Miguel Zubiri said he tested positive for COVID-19, becoming the first lawmaker in the country to contract the virus.

He said he is asymptomatic and has been under self-quarantine since Wednesday.

As of March 17, 2020, there have been 142 confirmed cases of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) in the Philippines. Out of the 142 cases, 12 deaths were recorded.

On 30 January 2020, the Philippine Department of Health reported the first case of COVID-19 in the country with a 38-year-old female Chinese national.

On 7 March, the first local transmission of COVID-19 was confirmed.

Global markets are in meltdown as the pandemic spreads, with roughly US$14 trillion (S$19.9 trillion) in shareholder value erased and even safe assets such as gold have been sold to cover losses.

Shutting markets during times of crisis is extremely rare but not without precedent.

America's stock market closed for almost a week after the 9/11 terrorist attacks in 2001, while Hong Kong halted trading in 1987. Greece shut its stock market for about five weeks in 2015.

