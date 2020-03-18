සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Vaccine for Coronavirus given to 43 year old mother of two - first clinical human trial

Tuesday, 17 March 2020 - 16:41

A Covid-19 (Coranavirus) vaccine human trial has commenced. The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) was quoted by CNN stating that a dose had been given to the first participant in the human trial stage.

Four patients received the first dose at the Kaiser Permanente research facility in Seattle, Washington, reports the Associated Press news agency.

The first person to get the dose on Monday was a 43-year-old mother-of-two from Seattle according to reports.

The vaccine cannot cause Covid-19 but contains a harmless genetic code copied from the virus that causes the disease

The study aims to test it among 45 healthy adults over a six-week time frame. The adults are said to be between the ages of 18-45.

Each participant will receive two injections about a month apart in varying doses

The first phase of the study is to establish that the vaccine is safe and that it could induce the desired response the participants immune system in combatting Covid-19 infection.

The speed of the entire process which is remarkably faster than the standard process is largely due to the prior studies on related coronaviruses such as SARS and MERS. Scientists had previously worked on an experimental MERS vaccine targeting a protein on the virus' surface, which had given them a lead start for developing a vaccine candidate to protect against Covid-19 according to the media reports.

The trial is funded by NIAID and run out of the Kaiser Permanente Washington Health Research Institute in Seattle. The vaccine, which uses genetic material called messenger RNA, was developed by NIAID scientists in collaboration with the biotech company Modern

Scientists around the world are fast-tracking research.

Dr John Tregoning, an expert in infectious diseases at Imperial College London, UK, has also stated that this vaccine uses pre-existing technology.

However, the reports indicate that even if these initial safety tests go well, it could still take up to 18 months for any potential vaccine to become available to the public

