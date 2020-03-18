The untiring efforts of our soldiers to save the nation and the people from the Corona Virus (photos)

Army Commander Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva said that establishing of several more quarantine centers to quarantine persons arriving in this country from abroad, has already commenced.



With the identification of six more individuals infected with the Corona Virus, the total number identified in this country has increased to 28.

Meanwhile, we have received a series of sensitive photographs of Army soldiers who are putting in a lot of effort on behalf of the nation without considering themselves, rain or shine or night or day and the manner in which they manage to get a little rest to get over their fatigue.

