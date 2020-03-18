Lucian Pushparaj arrives in the country - (Video)

Bodybuilding champion Lucian Pushparaj, who won fourth place in the Super Heavyweight category at the IFBB Arnold Classic 2020 Tournament in the United States, arrived in the country today.
He arrived in the country on a UL124 flight at 5.30 am today (17).
Our correspondent added that a group of his friends had come to the airport to welcome him.
He arrived in the country on a UL124 flight at 5.30 am today (17).
Our correspondent added that a group of his friends had come to the airport to welcome him.