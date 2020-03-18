සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

86 train journeys cancelled for 3 days from today

Tuesday, 17 March 2020 - 12:53

In accordance with the government declaring three special holidays from today until 19 the Department of Railways said that 86 train journeys have been cancelled.

A spokesman said that office trains which run daily are also included.

As a result of the risk of the Covid-19 virus spreading, it was announced that the Consular Services Division of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will remain closed until 20.

The Ministry said that this measure was taken for the safety of the public who arrive at the Division and its safety.

Accordingly work at the Consular Services Division located at the Ceylinco Building will not be carried out from today until 20 and certificates for deaths taking place abroad can only be obtained by making a telephone call.

In a statement issued, the American Embassy said that due to the government declaring three special holidays, all services at the Embassy including issuing of Visas will not be carried out from today. New appointments will have to be obtained by individuals who had reserved appointments previously. In another statement issued the American Embassy said that this does not apply to American citizens.

