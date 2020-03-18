සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

A series of proposals from the Consultants Union to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 Virus

Tuesday, 17 March 2020 - 13:10

A series of proposals have been put forward by the Consultants Union regarding steps to be taken to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 Virus in this country.

The Union which commended the steps already taken by the government to prevent the virus from spreading, said further that these proposals are being presented to make more efficient these tasks.

The first proposal is to halt passenger exchanges through all Airports and Harbours in the country with immediate effect for a period of two weeks.

Also it has been proposed to quarantine for 14 days everyone arriving from all countries and not only high-risk countries.

The Consultants Union requests that to prevent the virus from spreading further within this country, the entire island should be put into lock down for a week and if necessary extend this period up to another week.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Buddha Sasana, Culture and Religious Affairs has decided to close all historic sites and sites where there are archaeological artefacts for both local and foreign tourists in the upcoming three days.

This was subsequent to employees at those sites, conveying information as to how difficult it was to open these archaeological sites etc., for tourists.

In the meantime, the International Olympic Committee emphasized that no decision has been made to cancel the Olympics to be held in Tokyo due to the global spread of the Covid-19 virus.

A special discussion on this is due to be held today as well.

