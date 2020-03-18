Airports to be closed or kept open?

The Civil Aviation Authority states that a decision will be taken whether to shut down airports after today's discussions with the President.
Arrival of passengers to Sri Lanka have been banned from France, Germany, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Denmark, Netherlands & Austria.
Meanwhile, the Civil Aviation Authority also announced that all passengers arriving from Qatar, Bahrain and Canada will be banned from entering Sri Lanka from midnight today.
Arrival of passengers to Sri Lanka have been banned from France, Germany, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Denmark, Netherlands & Austria.
Meanwhile, the Civil Aviation Authority also announced that all passengers arriving from Qatar, Bahrain and Canada will be banned from entering Sri Lanka from midnight today.