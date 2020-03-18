A+notice+to+private+institutions+which+remain+open+at+a+time+when+a+holiday+has+been+declared

While a request has been made from the government to grant a holiday for institutions of the private sector as well with the current situation prevailing in the country, if private institutions remain open they should inform the Ministry of Labour Relations, the Ministry of Public Administration, Home Affairs, Provincial Councils and Local Government says.

The Ministry said further that if private institutions remain open when a holiday has been declared the Labour Department should be informed in writing as to the reason for keeping these institutions open.

Although the government has declared, today, tomorrow and day after as holidays, banks, essential services and District as well as Divisional Secretariats are not included.

The government declared special holidays on three days beginning from today, with the objective of minimizing the spread of the Corona Virus within the country.

As of now 28 persons infected with the virus have been identified. It was of significance that 10 persons infected with the Covid-19 virus were identified yesterday only.

At the same time Health Sectors said that 204 suspected patients are being treated at 16 hospitals in the island.

Meanwhile, in addition to the Infectious Diseases Hospital at Angoda where persons who have contracted the Covid-19 virus are being treated, the government has decided to admit only persons infected with this virus to the Welikanda Hospital in Polonnaruwa.

It is said that basic requirements and facilities needed are being prepared by the intervention of the Army at present.

At the same time, the Police Media Division says that it is not essential that Sri Lankans arriving from Europe, Iran and South Korea come to police stations to register and that registration can be done by giving a phone call.

Previously, the Ministry of Defence in a statement issued had said that if anyone had arrived between the dates of 1 and 15 March, from Europe, Iran and South Korea they had to go to the nearest Police Station to register.

Meanwhile, the Consultants Union has put forward some proposals to prevent further spread of the Covid-19 or Corona Virus in the country.

The Union which commended the steps already taken by the government to prevent the virus from spreading, said further that these proposals are being presented to make more efficient these tasks.

The first proposal is to halt passenger exchanges through all Airports and Harbours in the country with immediate effect for a period of two weeks.

In accordance with the government declaring three special holidays from today until 19, a spokesman of the Department of Railways said that 86 train journeys have been cancelled. Daily office trains are also included in this number, it was mentioned.

Meanwhile, all historic and archaeological sites will remain closed in the upcoming three days for both local and foreign tourists. This decision was made by the Ministry of Buddha Sasana, Cultural and Religious Affairs. This was subsequent to employees at these sites informing the Ministry about the difficulty of keeping these sites open.

One of the two suspects taken into custody in connection with spreading false rumours over social media was produced before the Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court yesterday and was released on two surety bails of five hundred thousand rupees each.

The other suspect is due to be produced at the Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court today. These two suspects were taken into custody day before yesterday by the CID.

The Police also said that investigations have been launched into another 40 persons who spread false information through social media, regarding the Corona Virus.

In a statement issued the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that its Consular Services Division will remain closed from today until 20 March to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 virus. The Ministry said this step was taken for the safety of persons who come there and the staff.

Issuing a statement the American Embassy said that as a result of the government declaring a special holiday, all services including issuing of visas will not be carried out today.

In the meantime, air passengers arriving from Qatar, Canada and Bahrain will not be permitted to enter the country for two weeks beginning from midnight tonight. The Civil Aviation Services Authority said that this applies to persons who have spent the past 14 days in these countries.