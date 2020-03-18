3rd+person+reported+dead+in+India+due+to+Coronavirus

India's third death due to Covid -19 (coronavirus) was reported.
A 64-year-old male from Mumbai, Maharashtra State, died from coronavirus infection according to the Indian media.
Currently there are 119 Indians infected with coronavirus.
Tuesday, 17 March 2020 - 13:34
India's third death due to Covid -19 (coronavirus) was reported.
A 64-year-old male from Mumbai, Maharashtra State, died from coronavirus infection according to the Indian media.
Currently there are 119 Indians infected with coronavirus.
the Head of the National Operation Center for Prevention of COVID- 19 Army Commander Lt. Gen. Shavendra Silva. Stated that government has taken a decision... Read More
Second Corona patient found in Sri Lanka has been cured. The Government's Co-Cabinet Spokesperson Minister Dr. Ramesh Pathirana stated that the second... Read More
The Securities Exchange Commission stated that the Colombo Stock Exchange will be closed for transactions today(18). Read More