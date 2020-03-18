සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Railway Station issues notice

Tuesday, 17 March 2020 - 13:51

Accepting cash for tickets over the counter & accepting parcels for transport stopped; Railway Station Master's  Union; 86 Train journeys also cancelled they said
Passengers departures as usual, only arrivals suspended
Wednesday, 18 March 2020 - 9:12

the Head of the National Operation Center for Prevention of COVID- 19 Army Commander Lt. Gen. Shavendra Silva. Stated that government has taken a decision... Read More

Second Corona infected patient recovers fully – Dr Ramesh Pathirana
Wednesday, 18 March 2020 - 8:05

Second Corona patient found in Sri Lanka has been cured. The Government's Co-Cabinet Spokesperson Minister Dr. Ramesh Pathirana stated that the second... Read More

Stock market closed today (18)
Wednesday, 18 March 2020 - 8:07

The Securities Exchange Commission stated that the Colombo Stock Exchange will be closed for transactions today(18). Read More



