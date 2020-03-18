Australia+intensifies+fight+against+coronavirus+

It is reported that Australia is planning several new measures to stop the rapid spread of the Covid 19 (Corona virus).

Australia's famous Sydney Opera Theater has now been shut down, and its national carrier, Qantas Airlines, has cut its flights by almost 90 per cent.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison is scheduled to conduct a discussion via video conferencing with members of his national cabinet today to discuss the measures that should be taken to combat the virus.

Public gatherings have been banned and after the discussion today it is expected to be further strengthened.

International cricket matches and music shows in Australia have been suspended and the work of the High Courts in Australia have also been suspended.

There are currently 19 deaths reported in Australia and 401 cases of infection while 21 recovery cases have been reported.

Meanwhile, veteran Bollywood actor 97-year-old Dilip Kumar is reported to have self-quarantined himself as a measure of protection against the virus.

Dileep Kumar's wife, veteran film actress Saira Bhanu, has persuaded him regarding the isolation. The third coronavirus death in India was reported from Mumbai today.