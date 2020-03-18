All+flights+arriving+in+Sri+Lanka+will+be+stopped+

The Covid-19 Prevention Task Force has decided to suspend all flights to Sri Lanka from 3 pm today for two weeks during their meeting today chaired by the President.

According to the Presidential Media Unit, permission has been given for landing of aircrafts thathas already departed to reach Sri Lanka.

Meanwhile, the Department of Prisons has decided not to allow any relatives to visit the prison inmates for two weeks from today.

Commissioner General of Prisons Jayasiri Tennakoon stated that this decision was taken due to the risk of spreading the corona virus.

Meanwhile, an army officer who was involved in quarantine activities has also contracted the corona virus.

Military Spokesperson Brigadier Chandana Wickremasinghe told our news team that an army major has been infected with the virus.

He is currently receiving treatment at the National Infectious Disease Institute, (IDH).






