Army Commander Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva has been appointed as the Head of the National Operations Center for the Control of Covid 19 Virus. The centre is situated at No 1090, Sri Jayawardenapura, Rajagiriya under the advice of President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa.

The center has been established with the objective of ensuring a well-coordinated preventive and management measures regarding public health and other services to ensure the welfare of the public.