Three members of the Welikanda Pradeshiya sabha who scolded the Polonnaruwa Hospital Director, taken into custody

Three persons including the Chairman of the Welikanda Pradeshiya have been taken into custody.

This was in connection with an incident of these three persons scolding and threatening a group including the Director of the Polonnaruwa Hospital who went to inquire into arrrangements to transform the Polonnaruwa Welikanda Hospital into a quarantine and treatment center.

Based on a complaint received these persons were taken into custody this morning and later, subsequent to being produced at the Polonnaruwa Magistrate’s Court, were released on surety bail of five hundred thousand rupees each.