President+emphasizes+the+need+for+collective+responsibility

At today's meeting of the Corona Prevention Task Force, the President said that he did not think the situation warrants the entire nation to be quarantined or to go in for a lockdown.

President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa also expressed his views on the 'Royal Thomian' cricket match and the Sri Pada pilgrimage.



However, he said that one of the things that is required is to prevent people coming into the country. He said that a decision in this regard has to be made.

He said that action needs to be taken against people who are avoiding quarantine having arrived from overseas.

He also stated that he requested the Royal Thomian match to be called off, but he was told that they need to go ahead.

Similarly, he said that he was told that the Sri Pada Pilgrimage cannot be stopped corona or not. He also stated that he called in a monk for a meeting and he was told that the driver had taken a group and gone to Sri Pada. So, the President questioned the effectiveness of trying to curtail gatherings and events unless people take responsibility.