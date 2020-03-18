Six more coronavirus infected Sri Lankans reported today - total 34

Director General of Health Services Dr Anil Jasinghe states that Six more Coronavirus infected Sri Lankans have been identified bringing the total number of infected patients to 34.



This was stated at a special media briefing held by the National Operation Centre for Prevention of COVID-19 Outbreak. Health Minister Pavithra Wanniarachchi addressed the media.

The six patients diagnosed were from various areas;

The wife of the second tour guide that was diagnosed with coronavirus, a person who had traveled in Germany, a person from the United Kingdom, a person from Kelaniya, a person from Marawila, and a 25 year old youth from Udugampola who had returned from Qatar.