Update - Flight Arrivals suspended from midnight (18) - Airport open for departures and transit flights

The Presidential Media Division said that arrival of Aircraft in Sri Lanka will be suspended from midnight on March 18 for a period of two weeks to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 virus within the country.



It was previously stated that the ban would come into effect today.



However, the PMD has confirmed that the ban woudl be in effect from the 18. This is taken to restirct the entry of Covid -19 into the country.



The suspension has not been reported for cargo, departures and transit flights.



The Jaffna International Airport was shut down for two weeks recently.

Head of the National Operation Center for Prevention of COVID- 19 Army Commander Lt. Gen. Shavendra Silvastated that there was no restriction on transit passengers and cargo transport. The Army Commander also noted that there was no restriction on passenger departures either.

Civil Aviation Authority of Sri Lanka states that according to instructions received from Sri Lanka Health Authorities all international Airports in Sri Lanka will be closed for operation of inward international commercial passenger flights (i.e arrivals) with effect from: 04.00hrs on 19 March 2020 (local time in Sri Lanka) until 23.59hrs on 25 March 2020 (local time in Sri Lanka). The closure will be reviewed by the Sri Lanka Authorities.

During the above-mentioned restricted period, the following will be permitted: