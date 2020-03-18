සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Update - Flight Arrivals suspended from midnight tomorrow (18) - No incoming flights

Tuesday, 17 March 2020 - 17:38

The Presidential Media Division said that arrival of Aircraft in Sri Lanka will be suspended from midnight tomorrow(18) for a period of two weeks to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 virus within the country.

It was previously stated that the ban would come into effect today.

However, the PMD has confirmed that the ban woudl be in effect from the 18. This is taken to restirct the entry of Covid -19 into the country.  

The suspension has not been reported for cargo, departures and transit flights.

The Jaffna International Airport was shut down for two weeks recently.

Sri Lanka has diagnosed a total of 28 positive coronavirus cases within 6 days. The first Sri Lankan coronavirus patient in the country was identified on March 11.

The Media Division said that this decision was made during a meeting with the Corona Control Task force under the patronage of the President.

During the meeting the President has stated that there was no need to reconvene parliament.

The President had also mentioned that if the General Election needs to be postponed, the Election Commission has the authority to make a decision in that regard.

At the same time, taking into consideration the prevailing situation in the country, the final date for sending in applications for university entrance based on the last Advanced Level Examination will be extended by two weeks to April 09.

Meanwhile, recruiting of students to the Engineering Faculty at the Ruhuna University was scheduled to be carried out from tomorrow and the university has announced that it has been postponed without a specific date being mentioned.

In the meantime, a group of Sri Lankan pilgrims numbering 1200 are due to arrive in the island from India in the next few days. The Sri Lanka High Commissioner’s office in New Delhi said that they are in the process of supplying diplomatic facilities for these persons.

It has been revealed that these pilgrims had arrived in India, prior to the government deciding to suspend Dambadiva Pilgrimages. 

Passengers departures as usual, only arrivals suspended
Wednesday, 18 March 2020 - 9:12

Second Corona infected patient recovers fully – Dr Ramesh Pathirana
Wednesday, 18 March 2020 - 8:05

Stock market closed today (18)
Wednesday, 18 March 2020 - 8:07

