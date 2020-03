The Meteorology Department says that rains with severe lightning could be experienced in the upcoming 36 hours in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, Southern, Northwestern and Uva provinces as well as in the districts of Batticaloa and Ampara.

The Department also announced that heavy rain with strong winds could occur in deep and shallow sea areas off the coast of Galle to Matara and through Hambantota to Pottuvil, until evening of tomorrow.