The Director General of Health Services Dr. Anil Jasinghe said that the health of those infected with the Corona Virus found from this country are not serious.

He made this comment at the media briefing of the Corona Control Task Force.

Arrivals in Sri Lanka urged to register



Those who arrived in Sri Lanka urged to register through 0112444480, 0112444481, 0115978720, 0115978730, 0115978734 telephone

numbers or lahd@police.lk