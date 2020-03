The Met Department states that thundershowers accompanied by severe lightning are likely to occur at several places, particularly in the Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in the Galle and Matara districts in the evening or night.

Meanwhile, temporary strong gusty winds of up to 70-80 kilometres per hour are also expected during thundershowers.

The department further states that due to the active cloudiness in the deep and shallow sea areas extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Matara and Hambanthota, the possibility for heavy thundershowers and sudden roughness, associated with a sudden increase in wind speeds in the sea areas are high.