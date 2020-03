Nissanka Nanayakkara the legal counsel of the United National Party states that the nomination papers of the Samagi Janabalavegaya could be rejected since the formation is unlawful.

He was speaking at a press conference held at the party headquarters at Sirikotha.

However, at a press conference convened by the Samagi Janabalavegaya, former MP Sujeewa Senasinghe challenged the UNP to take legal action against them if possible.