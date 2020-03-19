Loan Recoveries to be suspended for six months - President directs all banks and financial institutions

President directs all banks and financial institutions to provide a grace period of six months for loans granted. He instructed the financial institutions not to recover the repayments for loans issued by them for a period of six months.
Tuesday, 17 March 2020 - 21:10
President directs all banks and financial institutions to provide a grace period of six months for loans granted. He instructed the financial institutions not to recover the repayments for loans issued by them for a period of six months.
Acting Inspector General of Police, C.D. Wickramaratne states that the curfew imposed on Puttalam, Chilaw, Negombo and the Kochchikade Police Divisions... Read More
The Colombo Stock Exchange will be closed for trading tomorrow (19). The Stock exchange has been closed in conjunction with the additional holidays declared... Read More
Indefinite police curfews were imposed on the Puttalam district and Negombo Kochchikade police division which took effect from 4.30pm today. The curfew... Read More