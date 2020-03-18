Issuing+of+revenue+licenses+suspended+until+31+March++

The Ministry of Public Administration stated that issuing of Revenue Licenses from the department of motor traffic & DS offices will be suspended until March 31. Arrears & penalties will not be charged for the period.
Tuesday, 17 March 2020 - 22:01
