President's Address to the nation - Be united, act responsibly and we will overcome

The President made a special statement addressing the nation to inform with regard to the current situation and the government’s actions to prevent the spread of coronavirus in Sri Lanka.

The translated statement is given below,

Today, I am addressing you to inform you of the steps we have taken and the current status of the COVID-19 virus.

In January this year, while the attention of the world was drawn to the coronavirus, I decided to airlift 34 Sri Lankan students studying in Wuhan, China.



Although no coronavirus infections were reported in Sri Lanka at that time, we set up a special National Task Force to deal with this virus in the future.

On January 27, a Chinese woman who was visiting Sri Lanka was identified as the first coronavirus infected person in Sri Lanka. She was rushed to IDH Hospital where she was treated. She was fully recovered on February 19 and left Sri Lanka.

Sri Lankan students who were brought to Sri Lanka by a special plane were taken to a special quarantine center in Diyathalawa after being quarantined at the Mattala airport.



They went home safely after 14 days of quarantine in the camp. At this time, preliminary checks on the health status of those arriving from the airport were carried out at the airport and instructions were given to them.

No other patients were reported for about a month after the Chinese woman was infected with the virus. Due to the spread of the virus in other countries outside of China, we made a decision for travellers from Italy, South Korea and Iran to be housed in a 14-day quarantine period.



That decision was made on March 10. Accordingly, the passengers were taken to the Kandakadu Poonani Quarantine Center.

When it first started, some passengers from Italy and Korea were vehemently opposing the move, some had even tried to escape while being taken to the quarantine center.

On March 11, we received reports of the first Sri Lankan who was infected with coronavirus.



He was a travel advisor who was guiding Italian travelers. During our inspections inside and outside quarantine centers we have started to find more and more infected people and currently 34 infected people have been identified.

From March 13, we included France, Spain, Germany, Switzerland, Denmark, the Netherlands, Sweden and Austria for the quarantine process. Residents of UK, Belgium, Norway, Canada, Qatar and Bahrain are also currently under quarantine.



All tourists entering the country will be stopped until further notice.

We have decided to self-quarantine all those who came to Sri Lanka from the above mentioned countries and their immediate relatives before we began the quarantine process.



The Police, the Armed Forces, Public Health Inspectors and Grama Niladharis are being deployed and I request them to extend their fullest support.

I urge Sri Lankans who have returned from other countries to act responsibly.

We have given a special holiday to minimize the spread of the virus.

To use it properly, I urge you to abstain from travel, group gatherings, events and parties. We can take full control of this issue by following the steps we have taken so far and following the advice you have been given.

As a government, it is our primary responsibility to sustain the daily life of our people. The government should intervene to meet the needs of the people.

There is a drought in some parts of the country. We must provide drinking water to the people in these areas. In some areas fertilizer should be provided to commence the Yala season.



The government should take measures to buy paddy since it is harvesting time in other areas.

If the vegetables are not purchased on time, the vegetable farmers will be in trouble. We need to continue to transport the vegetables to the markets.

We must also control the cost of living

All these things are disrupted if government officials are not on duty.



We have to make decisions considering the full picture.



After our victory on November 16 we were able to form a minority government. When I came to power, there was no budget passed by the previous government. The country was run by a Vote on Account.

Money was not approved for most essential payments.



There were no payments made for fertilizer, medicine, food suppliers, construction industry. We tried to get an interim account passed for these. It was not supported by the opposition.



In this situation, it would not have been possible to fulfil the my responsibilities that I promised you. A minority government cannot approve this money in Parliament.

That is why given the very first opportunity I had, I called for an election after dissolving Parliament, in order to establish a stable new government.



With the dissolution of Parliament, I approved a Vote on Accounts as per powers vested on me by the Constitution. Accordingly, we started paying for essential expenses.



That is why we have been able to face the present disaster.

But after the election, a new stable government will be established and a new budget will be approved and I will fulfil my obligations as per the vison of prosperity that was pledged at the elections.



As I promised to you the development plan to uplift agriculture, providing employment and providing relief should be implemented.

I invite you to join me to create a powerful government under the leadership of the popular and mature politician Prime Minster Mahinda Rajapaksa.

Our responsibility at this time is to maintain the government. The government cannot be allowed to become paralyzed for any reason. If we do not think ahead and act, ordinary life may be completely compromised. Leaders should act with self-confidence. We must not create undue fear in the people.

What we need to do now is to reduce the likelihood of the virus getting into the country and spreading in Sri Lanka. We have already identified and implemented what needs to be done. The task force has been given the necessary powers to do so.

We have faced challenges previously and have overcome them successfully.



We are ready to face challenges. What we require Is unity. Therefore, I call upon the people to act responsibly at this time.

In the meantime, I intend to ensure the consumption level of the people so as to facilitate their daily living, the supply of rice has already been established.



Steps have been taken to utilize the minimum number personnel and continue public services, banking, financial transactions and transport necessary in a manner that will not to hinder the lives of the people.



I have ordered a kilo of dhal to be sold at a maximum retail price of Rs 165. Steps are also being taken to provide one can of tin Fish for Rs.100 Further relief measures will be provided in the future.

I instruct to stop the collection of repayment of loans given by banks and financial institutions which have become a great burden to the business of the country. Similarly, the working capital provided by banks will be given at 4% interest.



I assure you that your trust in me will never be compromised. Our country is secure today