The+Department+of+Emigration+and+Immigration+brought+under+the+Ministry+of+Defence

The Department of Emigration and Immigration which was under the State Defence Ministry has been brought under the Defence Ministry.

The extraordinary gazette notification connected to this was issued yesterday by President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa.

At the same time, since the government has declared a three-day holiday due to the risk of the Corona Virus spreading, the Examinations Department said that the GCE O Level results which were due to be released on 28 of this month could be delayed.

A spokesman said that although correcting of answer papers has been completed, the government holidays declared have had an impact on the work related to releasing the results.

Accordingly release of the GCE O Level examination could be delayed for a few weeks. The 2019 GCE O Level examination was held at 4,987 centers and 717,008 candidates sat for the examination.

Meanwhile, foreign reports said that the Corona Virus has now spread to all 50 American States. The infection had spread to West Virginia as the final state and the first infected person was discovered from there yesterday.

By now, the number infected with the Corona Virus in America stands at 6,000 and 105 deaths have been reported.