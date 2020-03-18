සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Passengers departures as usual, only arrivals suspended

Wednesday, 18 March 2020 - 9:12

Passengers+departures+as+usual%2C+only+arrivals+suspended+

the Head of the National Operation Center for Prevention of COVID- 19 Army Commander Lt. Gen. Shavendra Silva. Stated that government has taken a decision to stop all passengers arriving in the country from midnight today (18), said

However, he said that there was no restriction on transit passengers and cargo transport. The Army Commander also noted that there was no restriction on passenger departures either.

Civil Aviation Authority of Sri Lanka  states that according to instructions received from Sri Lanka Health Authorities all international Airports in Sri Lanka will be closed for operation of inward international commercial passenger flights (i.e arrivals) with effect from: 04.00hrs on 19 March 2020 (local time in Sri Lanka) until 23.59hrs on 25 March 2020 (local time in Sri Lanka). The closure will be reviewed by the Sri Lanka Authorities.

During the above-mentioned restricted period, the following will be permitted:

  1. Aircraft Departures with passengers originating from Colombo, Stop overs, transit passengers or visiting tourists.
  2. Emergency Diversions to BIA
  3. Freighter Operations and humanitarian flights to BIA
  4. Technical landings at BIA
  5. Inbound ferry flights (without passengers) at BIA
Second Corona infected patient recovers fully – Dr Ramesh Pathirana
Second Corona infected patient recovers fully – Dr Ramesh Pathirana
Wednesday, 18 March 2020 - 8:05

Second Corona patient found in Sri Lanka has been cured. The Government's Co-Cabinet Spokesperson Minister Dr. Ramesh Pathirana stated that the second... Read More

Stock market closed today (18)
Stock market closed today (18)
Wednesday, 18 March 2020 - 8:07

The Securities Exchange Commission stated that the Colombo Stock Exchange will be closed for transactions today(18). Read More

26 EU countries to close borders - restrict travel
26 EU countries to close borders - restrict travel
Wednesday, 18 March 2020 - 8:17

In order to prevent the spread of coronavirus, 26 EU countries have decided to close their borders and ban all non-essential travel. This decision was... Read More



Trending News

Several areas in the country declared as High Risk areas for Coronavirus
17 March 2020
Several areas in the country declared as High Risk areas for Coronavirus
Grace period of six months for loan recoveries - President
17 March 2020
Grace period of six months for loan recoveries - President
An army officer infected with Covid -19
17 March 2020
An army officer infected with Covid -19
A notice to private institutions which remain open at a time when a holiday has been declared
17 March 2020
A notice to private institutions which remain open at a time when a holiday has been declared
All flights arriving in Sri Lanka will be stopped
17 March 2020
All flights arriving in Sri Lanka will be stopped

International News

26 EU countries to close borders - restrict travel
18 March 2020
26 EU countries to close borders - restrict travel
Australia intensifies fight against coronavirus
17 March 2020
Australia intensifies fight against coronavirus
3rd person reported dead in India due to Coronavirus
17 March 2020
3rd person reported dead in India due to Coronavirus
Bollywood, Taj mahal, schools closed in India
17 March 2020
Bollywood, Taj mahal, schools closed in India
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.