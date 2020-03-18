Passengers departures as usual, only arrivals suspended

the Head of the National Operation Center for Prevention of COVID- 19 Army Commander Lt. Gen. Shavendra Silva. Stated that government has taken a decision to stop all passengers arriving in the country from midnight today (18), said

However, he said that there was no restriction on transit passengers and cargo transport. The Army Commander also noted that there was no restriction on passenger departures either.

Civil Aviation Authority of Sri Lanka states that according to instructions received from Sri Lanka Health Authorities all international Airports in Sri Lanka will be closed for operation of inward international commercial passenger flights (i.e arrivals) with effect from: 04.00hrs on 19 March 2020 (local time in Sri Lanka) until 23.59hrs on 25 March 2020 (local time in Sri Lanka). The closure will be reviewed by the Sri Lanka Authorities.

During the above-mentioned restricted period, the following will be permitted: