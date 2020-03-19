A+discussion+on+suspending+the+issue+of+railway+tickets

A discussion will be held today on the decision made by the Railway Station Masters’ Union to temporarily suspend issue of railway tickets.

The President of the Railway Station Masters’ Union Janaka Fernando told the Hiru News Division that this discussion will be held under the patronage of General Manager Railways Dilantha Fernando.

Due to the risk of the Corona virus spreading, accepting money for tickets at all Railway Stations was suspended.

At the same time, the Railway Station Masters’ Union decided not to accept any parcels for transporting in trains.

This decision was made, declaring that face masks and other equipment has not been provided by the Railway Administration to persons issuing tickets.

Anyhow the President of the Railway Station Masters’ Union Janaka Fernando said that this issue will be brought up at the discussion to be held today with the General Manager of Railways.

Meanwhile, a quarantine center has been set up at the Boosa Navy Camp for the quarantine of persons arriving in the island.

It is reported that a four-storied building has been established as a quarantine center on the instructions of the Commander of the Navy Vice Admiral Piyal De Silva.

Facilities required to quarantine 136 persons have been arranged in this center.