America+donates+a+stock+of+equipment+for+the+protection+of+people

America has donated a stock of equipment for the protection of people to the Katunayake Bandaranaike Airport.

The American Embassy in Colombo said that this equipment would be useful in protecting the Airport staff and in preventing the spread of the Corona virus.

In a statement issued the American Embassy says that in the fight against this global epidemic America will be providing assistance to Sri Lanka and the Maldives.

Meanwhile, China has approved the clinical testing of a vaccine produced for the Corona Virus.

China said that accordingly, it will be subjected to testing this week.

This vaccine has been produced by a group from the Army Medical Science Academy affiliated to the Chinese Public Army as a treatment for the Covid-19 or Corona Virus.

Foreign media said that in the first phase, this vaccine is due to be given to 108 persons infected with the Virus.