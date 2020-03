The labor ministry states that a health safety officer should be appointed to private institutions when such institutions keep open for business at a time the government has declared a special holiday.



Ministry Secretary Sarath Abeygunawardana stated that a series of guidelines have already been sent to such private institutions.



Sterilization of the premises and wearing medical masks are the main instructions.



However Abeygunawardana said that the law will be implemented against those who do not follow ministry guidelines.