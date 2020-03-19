සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

'Aggressive' action needed in Southeast Asia to stop coronavirus: says WHO

Wednesday, 18 March 2020 - 13:09

The World Health Organization called for "aggressive" action in Southeast Asia to combat the fast-spreading coronavirus, warning that some countries were heading towards community transmission of the deadly disease.

Infections have soared across the region in recent weeks, forcing several countries to introduce drastic measures ranging from closing their borders to foreign arrivals and imposing night-time curfews to closing schools and cancelling sports events.

Imported coronavirus cases in China outnumbered cases of location transmission for the fifth straight day as infected travellers passed through major Chinese transportation hubs in Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou and Shenzhen.

Mainland China had 13 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infections, down from 21 cases a day earlier.

Of the new cases, 12, involved infected travellers arriving from abroad.

South Korea reported 93 new coronavirus cases today, maintaining a downward trend in daily infections, but concerns about new outbreaks around small clusters persisted.

It brought South Korea's total infections to 8,413 while the death toll rose by three to 84.

Kyrgyzstan has confirmed its first coronavirus cases, as three citizens tested positive after arriving from Saudi Arabia, a day after the Central Asian country closed its borders to all foreigners.

New Zealand confirmed eight new cases of coronavirus, all related to people who had recently travelled overseas.

The new cases take the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 20.

