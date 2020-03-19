UNP’s first nomination to Galle

The time given to hand over nominations and depositing bonds for the General election to be held on April 5th will end at 12 noon tomorrow.



Several political parties handed over nominations for some districts this morning as well.



The nominations for the Matara district for the SLPP were handed over by district leader and minister Dallas Alahapperuma this morning.



In addition, the SLPP handed over nominations for the Batticaloa districts as well this morning.



At the same time, Jathika Jana Balavegaya handed over nominations for the districts of Gampaha, Kalutara, Galle, Matara, Moneragala,

Badulla, Kegalle, Anuradhapura, Hambantota and Vanni.



Meanwhile, for the first time, the UNP handed over its nominations for the Galle district this morning.



District leader and former MP Vajira Abeywardana was present



At the same time, the TNA handed over its nominations for the Batticaloa and the Vanni districts this morning.