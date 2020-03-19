සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

New York Times, the Washington Post and the Wall Street Journal expelled from CHINA

Wednesday, 18 March 2020 - 14:17

New+York+Times%2C+the+Washington+Post+and+the+Wall+Street+Journal+expelled+from+CHINA

China has announced that it will expel journalists from three US media outlets according to CNN reports.

The decision, will require US nationals working for the New York Times, the Washington Post and the Wall Street Journal to return their press accreditation within 10 days, if their credentials expire before the end of 2020.

It is not immediately clear how many journalists will be affected.

The Chinese government has stated that the journalists will not be allowed any reporting in mainland China, including the semi-autonomous cities of Macau or Hong Kong, which have been the preferred destinations for journalists previously blocked by Beijing.

The decision comes less than a month after the US designated five Chinese state media outlets as "foreign missions" and had a maximum ceiling on the number of Chinese journalists who may be employed at these media centres in the United States. This came in to effect from the 13 of March.

The change in designation to foreign missions makes it mandatory for these companies to seek US government approval to buy or lease office space and will have to register staff changes, including new hires and staff departures, with the State Department just as foreign diplomatic missions would undertake.

On March 13, the State Department's cap on the number of Chinese nationals who may be employed at four of those five Chinese media entities went into effect.

The reports state that the Chinese government's decision is particularly regrettable because it comes in the midst of an unprecedented global crisis.

Police curfew imposed in Puttalam, Chilaw, Negombo and Kochchikade will be temporarily lifted at 8 am
Police curfew imposed in Puttalam, Chilaw, Negombo and Kochchikade will be temporarily lifted at 8 am
Thursday, 19 March 2020 - 3:01

Acting Inspector General of Police, C.D. Wickramaratne states that the curfew imposed on Puttalam, Chilaw, Negombo and the Kochchikade Police Divisions... Read More

CSE will be closed for trading tomorrow (19)
CSE will be closed for trading tomorrow (19)
Wednesday, 18 March 2020 - 23:50

The Colombo Stock Exchange will be closed for trading tomorrow (19). The Stock exchange has been closed in conjunction with the additional holidays declared... Read More

POLICE CURFEW TO PUTTALAM DISTRICT AND KOCHCHIKADE
POLICE CURFEW TO PUTTALAM DISTRICT AND KOCHCHIKADE
Wednesday, 18 March 2020 - 19:57

Indefinite police curfews were imposed on the Puttalam district and Negombo Kochchikade police division which took effect from 4.30pm today. The curfew... Read More



Trending News

Police curfew in Puttalam until further notice - (Video)
18 March 2020
Police curfew in Puttalam until further notice - (Video)
Second Corona infected patient recovers fully – Dr Ramesh Pathirana
18 March 2020
Second Corona infected patient recovers fully – Dr Ramesh Pathirana
Update : The Covid-19 (Coronavirus) infected numbers increase to 50 - (Video)
18 March 2020
Update : The Covid-19 (Coronavirus) infected numbers increase to 50 - (Video)
Curfew imposed to Negombo and Kochchikade from 4.30 pm today
18 March 2020
Curfew imposed to Negombo and Kochchikade from 4.30 pm today
Maximum price for B onions - Rs 150 per kilo
18 March 2020
Maximum price for B onions - Rs 150 per kilo

International News

New York Times, the Washington Post and the Wall Street Journal expelled from CHINA
18 March 2020
New York Times, the Washington Post and the Wall Street Journal expelled from CHINA
26 EU countries to close borders - restrict travel
18 March 2020
26 EU countries to close borders - restrict travel
Australia intensifies fight against coronavirus
17 March 2020
Australia intensifies fight against coronavirus
3rd person reported dead in India due to Coronavirus
17 March 2020
3rd person reported dead in India due to Coronavirus
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.