DIG Ajith Rohana stated that Police curfew will be imposed in Puttalam district with effect from 4.30pm today to assist the efforts to curb the outbreak of Covid-19(coronavirus) in the area.



The curfew will also be imposed in the following areas;

Negombo, Kochcikade, Vanathwilluwa, Saliyawewa, Anamaduwa, Kaluwaraggaswewa, Pallama, Nawawathegama, Kalpitiya, Udappuwa, Mundalama, Puttalam, Arachchikattuwa, Dankotuwa, Koswatte, Madampe, Marawila and Chilaw police divisions.