DIG Ajith Rohana stated that Police curfew will also be imposed to Negombo and Kochcikade police divsions from 4.30pm until further notice.



The following areas in the Puttalam District will also be under police curfew from 4.30pm

Vanathwilluwa, Saliyawewa, Anamaduwa, Kaluwaraggaswewa, Pallama, Nawawathegama, Kalpitiya, Udappuwa, Mundalama, Puttalam, Arachchikattuwa, Dankotuwa, Koswatte, Madampe, Marawila and Chilaw police divisions.