A+request+to+go+to+Dental+Clinics+only+for+emergency+treatment

The Sri Lanka Dental Association requests people not to visit Dental clinics unless it is for emergency treatment as a result of the risk of the spread of the Covid-19 virus.

The Association points out that filling of teeth, cleaning, putting dentures, nerve fillings, treatment for deformed teeth, mobile dental services, fluoride treatment for small children and such non-urgent treatment should be delayed until the risk of the virus spreading has receded.

Meanwhile, all performance, turning point examinations which had been planned to be held this month and next month by the Ministry of Health and Indigenous Medical Services have had to be postponed, the Ministry announced.