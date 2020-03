It has been decided to suspend some services until 31 March provided by the Labour Department as a step towards controlling the spread of the Corona Virus.



Accordingly, Commissioner General A. Wimalaweera said that accepting of applications for general benefits of the Employees Provident Fund and taking over applications for the thirty percent benefits will thus be suspended temporarily.



In addition, accepting of housing loan applications of the Employees Provident Fund will also be suspended until 31 of this month