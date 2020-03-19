Update : The Covid-19 (Coronavirus) infected numbers increase to 50 - (Video)

Health Minister Pavithra Wanniarachchi says the number of coronavirus or COVID-19 infected patients in the country has risen to 50.



Meanwhile, Army Commander, Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva said that steps would be taken to send all the pilgrims arriving from India

for quarantine.



Addressing the media at the National Operation Center for Prevention of COvID-19, he said a Sri Lanka bound flight carrying a group of

Buddhist pilgrims is scheduled to leave India this evening.



Two who arrived from India yesterday were identified as coronavirus infected patients today.



In addition, measures have been taken to close down night clubs and betting centers with immediate effect.



Addressing the media, Health director General Dr Anil Jasinghe said certain private hospital will be permitted to conduct PCR tests on

COVID -19 suspected persons under strict conditions.



Minister of Health Pavithra Wanniarachchi stated that the total number of Covid -19 patients in Sri Lanka have increased to 49. Eight more patents have been reported today.



