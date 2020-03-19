සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

CID INITIATES INVESTIGATION ON THE STATEMENTS OF RAJITHA AND FONSEKA

Wednesday, 18 March 2020 - 17:19

CID+INITIATES+INVESTIGATION+ON+THE+STATEMENTS+OF+RAJITHA+AND+FONSEKA
An investigation has been launched into the misleading statements made to the media by Former MP’s Rajitha Senaratne and Sarath Fonseka regarding the Coronavirus outbreak to order to create unwarranted panic among the general public.

The Police Media Unit stated that the Colombo Crimes Division has launched the investigation.
Police curfew imposed in Puttalam, Chilaw, Negombo and Kochchikade will be temporarily lifted at 8 am
Police curfew imposed in Puttalam, Chilaw, Negombo and Kochchikade will be temporarily lifted at 8 am
Thursday, 19 March 2020 - 3:01

Acting Inspector General of Police, C.D. Wickramaratne states that the curfew imposed on Puttalam, Chilaw, Negombo and the Kochchikade Police Divisions... Read More

CSE will be closed for trading tomorrow (19)
CSE will be closed for trading tomorrow (19)
Wednesday, 18 March 2020 - 23:50

The Colombo Stock Exchange will be closed for trading tomorrow (19). The Stock exchange has been closed in conjunction with the additional holidays declared... Read More

POLICE CURFEW TO PUTTALAM DISTRICT AND KOCHCHIKADE
POLICE CURFEW TO PUTTALAM DISTRICT AND KOCHCHIKADE
Wednesday, 18 March 2020 - 19:57

Indefinite police curfews were imposed on the Puttalam district and Negombo Kochchikade police division which took effect from 4.30pm today. The curfew... Read More



Trending News

Police curfew in Puttalam until further notice - (Video)
18 March 2020
Police curfew in Puttalam until further notice - (Video)
Second Corona infected patient recovers fully – Dr Ramesh Pathirana
18 March 2020
Second Corona infected patient recovers fully – Dr Ramesh Pathirana
Update : The Covid-19 (Coronavirus) infected numbers increase to 50 - (Video)
18 March 2020
Update : The Covid-19 (Coronavirus) infected numbers increase to 50 - (Video)
Curfew imposed to Negombo and Kochchikade from 4.30 pm today
18 March 2020
Curfew imposed to Negombo and Kochchikade from 4.30 pm today
Maximum price for B onions - Rs 150 per kilo
18 March 2020
Maximum price for B onions - Rs 150 per kilo

International News

New York Times, the Washington Post and the Wall Street Journal expelled from CHINA
18 March 2020
New York Times, the Washington Post and the Wall Street Journal expelled from CHINA
26 EU countries to close borders - restrict travel
18 March 2020
26 EU countries to close borders - restrict travel
Australia intensifies fight against coronavirus
17 March 2020
Australia intensifies fight against coronavirus
3rd person reported dead in India due to Coronavirus
17 March 2020
3rd person reported dead in India due to Coronavirus
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.