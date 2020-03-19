POLICE+CURFEW+TO+PUTTALAM+DISTRICT+AND+KOCHCHIKADE

Indefinite police curfews were imposed on the Puttalam district and Negombo Kochchikade police division which took effect from 4.30pm today.

The curfew will also be imposed in the following areas;

Negombo, Kochcikade, Vanathwilluwa, Saliyawewa, Anamaduwa, Kaluwaraggaswewa, Pallama, Nawawathegama, Kalpitiya, Udappuwa, Mundalama, Puttalam, Arachchikattuwa, Dankotuwa, Koswatte, Madampe, Marawila and Chilaw police divisions.

DIG Ajith Rohana said that the decision was taken to prevent the spreading of coronavirus in the area.Meanwhile, Acting IGP Chandana Wickremarathna announced that the passengers can use their air ticket as a curfew permit to enter Katunayake Airport.In a communique, he further stated that the authorized persons who travel to hand over nominations and election officials would also be permitted to travel during the curfew.Meanwhile, the number of residents visiting the town to buy commodities has increased subsequent to the imposing of the police curfew.At the same time, police request the general public to refrain from going on trips and other such outings.DIG Ajith Rohana stated that steps will be taken to arrest those who do not comply with emergency rules.