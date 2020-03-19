A group from SLFP join Ven Rathana - Ven Galagoda Aththe Gnanasara hand in nominations

The United National Party, the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna, Jathika Jana Balavegaya, the Tamil National Alliance and the alliance led by former Chief Minister of the Northern Province C.V. Wigneshwaran, handed in nominations today.

The Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna handed over its nominations for the Matara and Galle districts.

The UNP handed over its nominations for the Galle and Puttalam districts today.

Jathika Janabalavegaya handed over nominations for Galle, Matara, Kalutara, Gampaha, Moneragala, Badulla, Kegalle, Anuradhapura, Hambantota and Vanni districts.

Meanwhile, SLFP General Secretary, Dayasiri Jayasekara, National Organizer Duminda Dissanayake and Media Spokesperson Weerakumara Dissanayake signed the nomination papers to contest from the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna.

The leader of the Samagi Jana Balavegaya, Sajith Premadasa signed his nomination papers today to contest from the Colombo District.

The TNA handed over nominations for the Wanni and Batticaloa districts.

Meanwhile, Ven. Athuraliye Rathana thera, Ven. Galagoda Aththe Gnanasara thera, Ven.Pahiyangala Ananda Sagara thera, Ven. Madille Pagnnaloka thera, Ven. Akmeemana Dayaratana Thera and former Minister of the SLFP Jeewan Kumaratunga and former Western Provincial Council Minister Gamini Thilakasiri have signed to contest under the Janabala Paskhaya.