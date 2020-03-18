Police curfew imposed in Puttalam, Chilaw, Negombo and Kochchikade will be temporarily lifted at 8 am

Acting Inspector General of Police, C.D. Wickramaratne states that the curfew imposed on Puttalam, Chilaw, Negombo and the Kochchikade Police Divisions will be temporarily lifted today(19) morning at 8 am and the curfew will be re-imposed at 2.00pm today(19) until further notice.

In a statement, the police headquarters stated that this step was taken to ensure that the nomination process of the 2020 parliamentary elections can be carried out without a hindrance.

The police advised to take maximum measures to restrict travels during the period when curfew is lifted.

All persons should stay in their homes during curfew.

During curfew, only public passenger services and other essential travelling through the curfew-imposed police divisions will be allowed.

The airline tickets can be used as a curfew pass for passengers traveling to the Katunayake airport.